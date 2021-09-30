Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorbachinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD
Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gorbachinsky works at
Dr. Gorbachinsky's Office Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Southwest - Sunset7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 201A, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 805-2247
-
2
Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Green Valley8915 S Pecos Rd Ste 19A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (888) 404-0221
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorbachinsky?
He is the BEST!!!
About Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588959977
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorbachinsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorbachinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorbachinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorbachinsky works at
Dr. Gorbachinsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorbachinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorbachinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorbachinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorbachinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorbachinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.