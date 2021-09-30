Overview of Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD

Dr. Ilya Gorbachinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Gorbachinsky works at Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Southwest - Sunset in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.