Dr. Ilya Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
OBGYN Associates of Miami9595 N Kendall Dr Ste 103, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-8222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The visit ran on time like always! They weighed me and asked some questions, changed into the gown, waited like 2 minutes. The doctor came in and we had a talk about what I was doing with all of my time, because she remembered that I had retired 2 years ago. After a wonderful conversation, we started the exam. And we spoke that everything looked good and to reschedule a mamagram. She took the time to speak and find out if there was anything new going on with me, and I appreciate that very much from her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- State University Of New York College At Old Westbury
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.