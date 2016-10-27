Overview of Dr. Ilya Kleyn, MD

Dr. Ilya Kleyn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Azerbaijan State Med Institute and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kleyn works at Modern Medical PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.