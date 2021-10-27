Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leskov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ilya Leskov, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
-
1
Suny Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-1714Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mass Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Cambridge, MA 02141 Directions (617) 523-7900
-
3
Mount Auburn Hospital725 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 576-1102
-
4
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
5
University Ophthalmic Consultants185 Montague St Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1530
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
This man literally gave me sight! I was legally blind my whole life and totally blind in one eye.. well the one i could see little from is restored and I have my drivers license for this 1st time at 40 years old! God Bless Dr.Leskov!
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
- 1982959029
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Swarthmore College
- Ophthalmology
