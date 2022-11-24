Dr. Likhterov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilya Likhterov, MD
Dr. Ilya Likhterov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and United Hospital.
Jane Chandler, MA, CCC-SLP2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
Allina Medical Clinic3960 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 104, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-8443
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- United Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Everyone was very professional, friendly, and eager to help. Dr. Likhterov was very professional and knowledgeable. He was also very inquisitive to insure the Inspire procedure would be a good treatment for me.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Likhterov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Likhterov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Likhterov has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Tonsillitis and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Likhterov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Likhterov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Likhterov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Likhterov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Likhterov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.