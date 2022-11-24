Overview of Dr. Ilya Likhterov, MD

Dr. Ilya Likhterov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Likhterov works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Coon Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Tonsillitis and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.