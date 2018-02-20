Dr. Ilya Volfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Volfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilya Volfson, MD
Dr. Ilya Volfson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Volfson works at
Dr. Volfson's Office Locations
Associates in Urology200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 521-4112Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Phoenix4530 E Ray Rd Ste 178, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 394-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
the best Doctor I could have picked for my procedure. I went strictly off the reviews in this website and definitely were correct. Dr.Volfson shows empathy for your issues/stress/concerns and is very professional and straight forward. couldn't have picked a better doctor. Adult circumcision was my procedure.. staff needs a little work, but at the end of the day, I'm happy with Dr.Volfson.
About Dr. Ilya Volfson, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1336181205
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Newark
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volfson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volfson works at
Dr. Volfson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Volfson speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Volfson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.