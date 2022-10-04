Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voloshin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD
Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Voloshin's Office Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Urmc Surgery Center At Sawgrass180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1321
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
University Orthopaedic Assocs10 S Pointe Lndg, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 275-7379
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did a shoulder replacement on me about 5 years ago. Everything went as good as it possibly could. I am more than satisfied with the results. I plan on contacting his office to schedule the other shoulder to be replaced
About Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144288820
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
