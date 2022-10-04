Overview of Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD

Dr. Ilya Voloshin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Voloshin works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.