Overview of Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD

Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michael G. Degroote School Of Medicine, McMaster University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Aleem works at University Of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Northville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.