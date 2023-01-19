Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ilyas Aleem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michael G. Degroote School Of Medicine, McMaster University and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine, 1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
University of Michigan Northville Health Center, 39901 Traditions Dr, Northville, MI 48168
University Hospital - University of Michigan
Aetna
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Priority Health
Dr. Aleem and Dr. Patel quickly arrived at the fact that my back issues were not treatable with medication or therapy. They knew that I was active and needed a solid solution which happened to be surgery. I was on board immediately with their recommendation and realized fabulous results.
Orthopedic Surgery
14 years of experience
English
NPI: 1639558323
McMaster University
University of Toronto
Michael G. Degroote School Of Medicine, McMaster University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Aleem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleem accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleem works at
Dr. Aleem has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.