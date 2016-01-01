Overview

Dr. Ilyas Chaudhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Lasalle General Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Rapides Cardiology Associates in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.