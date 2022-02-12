Overview

Dr. Ilyas Colombowala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Colombowala works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.