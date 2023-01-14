Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD
Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Ilyas Memon, MD4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 764-9500
Ilyas Memon, MD26103 Interstate 45, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 783-6459
Greater Houston Gastroenterology6910 FM 1488 Rd Ste 9, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (281) 764-9500
Magnolia Office6912 FM 1488 Rd # B, Magnolia, TX 77354 Directions (281) 764-9500
Greater Houston Gastroenterology500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 240, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (281) 764-9500
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I will forever be grateful to Dr. Memon for recommending me to cut sugar from my diet to help with my 7 year cough. That combined with Famitidine has cured me completely! Thank you Dr. Memon
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1992762033
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Detroit Medical Center
- SUNY Health Sciences Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Memon speaks Spanish and Urdu.
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.