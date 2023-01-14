See All Gastroenterologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (206)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Memon works at Ilyas Memon, MD in Conroe, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Magnolia, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ilyas Memon, MD
    4015 Interstate 45 N Ste 210, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 764-9500
  2. 2
    Ilyas Memon, MD
    26103 Interstate 45, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 783-6459
  3. 3
    Greater Houston Gastroenterology
    6910 FM 1488 Rd Ste 9, Magnolia, TX 77354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 764-9500
  4. 4
    Magnolia Office
    6912 FM 1488 Rd # B, Magnolia, TX 77354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 764-9500
  5. 5
    Greater Houston Gastroenterology
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 240, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 764-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Detailed Stool Analysis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Liver Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Test Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pill Prep for Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 206 ratings
    Patient Ratings (206)
    5 Star
    (173)
    4 Star
    (18)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 14, 2023
    I will forever be grateful to Dr. Memon for recommending me to cut sugar from my diet to help with my 7 year cough. That combined with Famitidine has cured me completely! Thank you Dr. Memon
    LJB — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1992762033
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Detroit Medical Center
    • SUNY Health Sciences Center
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilyas Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Memon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    206 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

