Overview of Dr. Ilyas Munshi, MD

Dr. Ilyas Munshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Munshi works at Ilyas G Munshi MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.