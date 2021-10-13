Overview of Dr. Ilyes Benchaala, MD

Dr. Ilyes Benchaala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Benchaala works at Univ. Physician Group in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.