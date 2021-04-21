Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD
Overview of Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD
Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Downstate Med Coll and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Nayor works at
Dr. Nayor's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates of Plainview Llp400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 207, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 822-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nayor?
Dr. Nayor has been caring for my children for 16 years. She is thorough, kind, and caring. She has always treated us like family. We have never felt rushed, and she is always available.
About Dr. Ilyse Nayor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265545610
Education & Certifications
- All Children's Hospital
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Downstate Med Coll
- SUNY at Binghamton and Cornell Uniersity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayor works at
Dr. Nayor speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.