Dr. Imaad Razzaque, MD
Overview
Dr. Imaad Razzaque, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 205, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 218-2300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very communicative. Explained everything in detail. Answered all questions. Great bedside manner.
About Dr. Imaad Razzaque, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English, French
- 1194013425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
