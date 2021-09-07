Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abumeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD
Overview of Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD
Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from University Of Mohammed V Faculty De Med Et De Pharm Rabat Morocco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Abumeri's Office Locations
Kern Neuroscience Institute2323 16th St Ste 407, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 843-7880
Sassan Keshavarzi MD Inc.2701 Chester Ave Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 637-8663
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1295732980
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- University Of Mohammed V Faculty De Med Et De Pharm Rabat Morocco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abumeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abumeri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abumeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abumeri has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abumeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abumeri speaks Arabic and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abumeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abumeri.
