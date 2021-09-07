See All Neurosurgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD

Neurosurgery
3.2 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD

Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from University Of Mohammed V Faculty De Med Et De Pharm Rabat Morocco and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Abumeri works at Kern Neuroscience Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abumeri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Neuroscience Institute
    2323 16th St Ste 407, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 843-7880
  2. 2
    Sassan Keshavarzi MD Inc.
    2701 Chester Ave Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 637-8663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295732980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mohammed V Faculty De Med Et De Pharm Rabat Morocco
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imad Abumeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abumeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abumeri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abumeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abumeri works at Kern Neuroscience Institute in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Abumeri’s profile.

    Dr. Abumeri has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abumeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abumeri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abumeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abumeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abumeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

