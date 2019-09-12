Dr. Imad Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Bitar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imad Bitar, MD
Dr. Imad Bitar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with South Central Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bitar works at
Dr. Bitar's Office Locations
Hattiesburg Clinic West Athrts104 Millsaps Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 Directions (551) 996-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- South Central Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always kind and patient. A good listener....never seems in a hurry. Explains things in a way that I can comprehend.
About Dr. Imad Bitar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1821267998
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Damascus Univ
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bitar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bitar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bitar works at
Dr. Bitar has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bitar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.