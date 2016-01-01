Dr. Imad Domat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Domat, MD
Dr. Imad Domat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Forbes Hospital, Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.
Specialists In Cardiovascular Medicine125 Daugherty Dr Ste 301, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 856-4666
Pittsburgh Cardiology Consltnts100 Delafield Rd Ste 103, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 781-2030
- 3 532 S Aiken Ave Ste 411, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 681-3410
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Upmc East
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Domat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domat has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Domat speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Domat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domat.
