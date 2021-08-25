Dr. El-Jassous has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imad El-Jassous, MD
Overview of Dr. Imad El-Jassous, MD
Dr. Imad El-Jassous, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. El-Jassous' Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Leesburg1600 W Main St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 530-2189
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - The Villages1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 924, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 633-8319
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. Very caring. His staff is professional yet friendly. I go there for iron infusions and prolia injections.
About Dr. Imad El-Jassous, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- 1033374301
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Rizk Hospital
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Jassous accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Jassous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Jassous has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Jassous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Jassous speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Jassous. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Jassous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Jassous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Jassous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.