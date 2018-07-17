See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Imad Khadra, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, IN
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Imad Khadra, MD

Dr. Imad Khadra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, IN. 

Dr. Khadra works at Franciscan Physician Network Schererville Health Center in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Rensselaer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khadra's Office Locations

    Franciscan Physician Network -
    3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 (765) 428-5950
    Franciscan Health Rensselear
    1104 E Grace St, Rensselaer, IN 47978 (219) 866-5141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Emphysema
Histoplasmosis
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonia
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Lung Nodule
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Thoracentesis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Lung Cancer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Study
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Abdominal Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendicitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Thyroid Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberculosis
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2018
    Best pulmonologist in Lafayette Indiana
    Pamela — Jul 17, 2018
    About Dr. Imad Khadra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205855418
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khadra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khadra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khadra has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

