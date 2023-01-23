See All Psychiatrists in Marlborough, MA
Dr. Imad Khreim, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (51)
Map Pin Small Marlborough, MA
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Imad Khreim, MD

Dr. Imad Khreim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Wing Hospital and Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Khreim works at Northwood Behavioral in Marlborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khreim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwood Behavioral
    33 Boston Post Rd W Ste 330, Marlborough, MA 01752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 845-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Wing Hospital
  • Marlborough Hospital

Phobia
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Phobia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr. Khreim is compassionate and really cares about his patients. He's always there for me whenever I need anything. Scrips, appointments, information and consultations. He's THE best psychiatrist I've ever seen! Thanks for everything Dr. Khreim!
    Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Imad Khreim, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Arabic
    • 1104842731
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Med College Of Georgia
    • Jordan University Hospital
    • University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khreim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khreim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khreim works at Northwood Behavioral in Marlborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Khreim’s profile.

    Dr. Khreim has seen patients for Phobia, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khreim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Khreim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khreim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khreim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khreim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

