Dr. Imad Obeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imad Obeid, MD
Overview of Dr. Imad Obeid, MD
Dr. Imad Obeid, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Obeid works at
Dr. Obeid's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Medicine and Associates30117 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 751-8844
-
2
Pulmonary and Medicine Associates27472 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 751-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obeid?
Ofc. Visit with our disabled daughter was superb
About Dr. Imad Obeid, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1528278058
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obeid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obeid works at
Dr. Obeid speaks Arabic.
Dr. Obeid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.