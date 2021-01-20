Overview of Dr. Iman Ali, MD

Dr. Iman Ali, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Southcoast Radiology Imaging Services (fall River - New Boston Road) in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.