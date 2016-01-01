Dr. Iman Alsaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iman Alsaden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iman Alsaden, MD
Dr. Iman Alsaden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Alsaden's Office Locations
Prentice Womens Hospital OB Triage250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iman Alsaden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770998841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
