Overview of Dr. Iman Feiz-Erfan, MD

Dr. Iman Feiz-Erfan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Georg-August-Universitaet Gottingen, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Feiz-Erfan works at District Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.