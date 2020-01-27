Dr. Ghaderi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD
Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South.
Dr. Ghaderi's Office Locations
Banner -- University Medical Center South Campus LLC2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Banner - University Medical Center3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was sleeved by Dr Ghaderi and his surgical team 7/2018 I had no complications and my surgery was a success with 140 lb loss in the first 9 months post op!! Dr Ghaderi and his staff are amazing from front desk ,MA's, nurses Susie&Brooke, surgical staff, amazing nutritionist Cassie never let me give up and huge thank you to Antonia in scheduling/ prior Auth department she goes above and beyond to get the "yes" you need!! Dr Ghaderi and his team has become my second family I still receive calls asking if I need anything and appointment reminders 18 months out!! So if you are considering weight loss surgery definitely consider Dr Ghaderi and his team at Banner you won't regret it!!
About Dr. Iman Ghaderi, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1790069847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- General Surgery
