Dr. Iman Majd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Majd works at UW Neighborhood Factoria Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.