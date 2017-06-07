Overview of Dr. Iman Mohamed, MD

Dr. Iman Mohamed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KUWAIT UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE/ HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Mohamed works at West Michigan Cancer Center in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Findlay, OH and Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.