Dr. Iman Naseri, MD
Overview of Dr. Iman Naseri, MD
Dr. Iman Naseri, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Naseri's Office Locations
North Florida Sinus Center, Inc.6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 502, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 595-7475Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Naseri was very thorough explaining my issues and detailing a path forward. Reassuring with exam and process ahead. Nice to have a Doctor who explains instead of hurrying you through. Nice office. Good staff. Dana was helpful.
About Dr. Iman Naseri, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1700060555
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Emory U Sch Med
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseri.
