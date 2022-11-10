See All Otolaryngologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Iman Naseri, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iman Naseri, MD

Dr. Iman Naseri, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Naseri works at North Florida Sinus Center, Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Naseri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Florida Sinus Center, Inc.
    6817 Southpoint Pkwy Ste 502, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 595-7475
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paranasal Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinonasal Undifferentiated Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Strictures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Naseri was very thorough explaining my issues and detailing a path forward. Reassuring with exam and process ahead. Nice to have a Doctor who explains instead of hurrying you through. Nice office. Good staff. Dana was helpful.
    Judy Neal — Nov 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Iman Naseri, MD
    About Dr. Iman Naseri, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1700060555
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toronto
    • Emory U Sch Med
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iman Naseri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naseri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naseri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naseri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naseri works at North Florida Sinus Center, Inc. in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Naseri’s profile.

    Dr. Naseri has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naseri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

