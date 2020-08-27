See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Garden City, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Iman Saleh, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iman Saleh, MD

Dr. Iman Saleh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Saleh works at Paul R Byrne MD in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saleh's Office Locations

    Paul R Byrne MD PC
    300 Garden City Plz Ste 136, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 747-9232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2020
    The office is amazing! I transferred to practice a month or so before COVID. Unfortunately, I got contracted, got very sick and had to be admitted during my pregnancy. Dr. Saleh was amazing. She was got all the appropriate resources and teams to take care of me including the the high risk doctors. When the team made a decision to deliver me early because I was very sick, Dr. Saleh did not leave the hospital during my labor course and periodically updated my husband and sister with my condition during the course of the day. As my condition worsened, Dr. Saleh listened to me my symptoms and that I was beginning to not feel better- at that time, she and the team decided to do an emergent c/s that probably saved me and my newborn. Theres not a enough I can say about Dr. Saleh. She is compassionate, humble and will do anything for her patients.
    — Aug 27, 2020
    About Dr. Iman Saleh, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477812048
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iman Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

