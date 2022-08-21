See All Urologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Imani Rosario, MD

Urology
3.2 (27)
Map Pin Small Toms River, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Imani Rosario, MD

Dr. Imani Rosario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Rosario works at University Urology Associates of New Jersey in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ, Hamilton, NJ, Howell, NJ and Whiting, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 2
    780 Route 37 W Ste 235, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-6644
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Toms River 1
    20 Hospital Dr Ste 15, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 286-6644
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Freehold
    495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 3, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 581-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Hamilton
    1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste 101, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 581-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Howell
    2364 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 928-5300
  6. 6
    University Urology Associates of New Jersey - Whiting
    490 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 581-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Imani Rosario, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134384415
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imani Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosario has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

