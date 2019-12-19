See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Athens, OH
Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.

Dr. Coppinger works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Athens, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    26 E Park Dr Ste 105C, Athens, OH 45701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Selby General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 19, 2019
    Dr Coppinger really cares about her patients and wants them to feel better. I have had a lot of manipulation over the years and no one has ever gotten the results she does. She is GREAT!
    — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO
    About Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Specialties
    26 years of experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1932209871
    • 1932209871
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • O'Bleness Memorial Hospital|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

