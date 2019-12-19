Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO
Dr. Imber Coppinger, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Coppinger works at
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy26 E Park Dr Ste 105C, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Coppinger really cares about her patients and wants them to feel better. I have had a lot of manipulation over the years and no one has ever gotten the results she does. She is GREAT!
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 26 years of experience
- English
- O'Bleness Memorial Hospital|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Coppinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppinger works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.