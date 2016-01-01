Overview

Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deforest works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.