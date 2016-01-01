See All Pediatricians in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD

Pediatrics
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Deforest works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Foundation
    2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Deforest?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deforest to family and friends

    Dr. Deforest's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Deforest

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD.

    About Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1801974084
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Fndn Hospital Of La
    Residency
    Internship
    • King-Drew
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
    • St. John's Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deforest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deforest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deforest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deforest works at Dignity Health Medical Foundation in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Deforest’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deforest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deforest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deforest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deforest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.