Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deforest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Deforest works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Foundation2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 100, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deforest?
About Dr. Imelda Deforest, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Ilocano, Spanish and Tagalog
- Female
- 1801974084
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fndn Hospital Of La
- King-Drew
- University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deforest has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deforest accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deforest using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deforest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deforest works at
Dr. Deforest speaks Ilocano, Spanish and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deforest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deforest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deforest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deforest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.