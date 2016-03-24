Overview

Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC.



Dr. Odibo works at Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Gestational Diabetes and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.