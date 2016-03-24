Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odibo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD
Overview
Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Coastal OB/GYN - Shipyard2150 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We were a high risk pregnancy with previous complications. Each visit we were handled with care and assured we wouldn't be ignored. January 16,2015 our baby flatlined during a routine visit. Dr. Odibo sent us to the ER for monitoring, and after it happened again she instructed the ER staff to proceed with emergency Cesarean. We have healthy babygirl. Thanks Dr odibo.
About Dr. Imelda Odibo, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odibo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odibo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odibo has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Gestational Diabetes and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odibo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Odibo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odibo.
