Overview of Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD

Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Pimentel works at Northwest Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.