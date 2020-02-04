See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD

Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Pimentel works at Northwest Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pimentel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Pediatrics
    3630 N Rancho Dr Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 614-0776
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Great visit each and every time! My kids adore her! She does not over react like most parents do, she sees the issue then solves it.
    — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD
    About Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1184723009
    • 1184723009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical
    Internship
    University Of The East
    • University Of The East
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imelda Pimentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pimentel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pimentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pimentel works at Northwest Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Pimentel’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pimentel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pimentel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pimentel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

