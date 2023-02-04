Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanchoco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD
Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tanchoco works at
Dr. Tanchoco's Office Locations
-
1
Tanchoco Children and Adolescent Clinic1535 W Merced Ave Ste 306, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 960-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanchoco?
DR Tanchoco's clinic is awesome. Super confident that the place is clean, they use UVC after each patient use and smells great inside. Staff is great. You know they care, tells the patients to wear masks, tells kids to be careful in the reception area when they are climbing chairs and would assist moms when they are alone, entertaining other kids so they don't see their siblings getting shots. These gestures are truly appreciated. Dr T is not claiming that she is the best nor she claims she knows everything but her knowledge and efforts to help us parents understand why things are happening, her empathy and extra mile to help us patients get the best care possible is why I feel she's exceptionally one of a kind. My kid had to be referred to the specialist and she was the one who recommended to enlist him for transplant. Our previous doctor never mentioned about this in the past. Thank God my son got the kidney transplant he needed. He missed most of his high school years because of dia
About Dr. Imelda Tanchoco, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1043546112
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanchoco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanchoco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanchoco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanchoco works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanchoco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanchoco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanchoco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanchoco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.