Dr. Imelda Tio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imelda Tio, MD
Overview of Dr. Imelda Tio, MD
Dr. Imelda Tio, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They completed their residency with University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
Dr. Tio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tio's Office Locations
-
1
Partnership for Women29525 Canwood St Ste 202, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 293-4425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Screen Actors Guild
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tio?
Dr. Tio is attentive & kind- office is accommodating, clean & pleasant-
About Dr. Imelda Tio, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053404830
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
- U Ca Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tio works at
Dr. Tio has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.