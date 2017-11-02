Overview of Dr. Imka Lavinder, DO

Dr. Imka Lavinder, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lavinder works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.