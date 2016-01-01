See All Interventional Cardiologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Immad Sadiq, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Overview of Dr. Immad Sadiq, MD

Dr. Immad Sadiq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hosp|U Mass

Dr. Sadiq works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadiq's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke Ste 8, Norwich, CT 06360

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent

Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Immad Sadiq, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • English, Hindi, Portuguese, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1801817390
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincent Hosp|U Mass
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Immad Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadiq has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sadiq speaks Hindi, Portuguese, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

