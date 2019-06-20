Dr. Imran Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Amir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imran Amir, MD is a Dermatologist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.
City Dermatology3260 Tillman Dr Ste 120, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (267) 332-0321
City Dermatology319 N Pottstown Pike Ste 102, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (215) 305-8834
Dr. Amir and his team are top notch. Patient comfort and satisfaction is their top priority. Highly recommended.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1891815247
- Themount Sinai School Of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Bronx VA Medical Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amir has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amir speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.
