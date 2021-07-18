See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD

Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.

Dr. Ashraf works at Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashraf's Office Locations

    Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    1320 Adams St Ste D, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 308-6622
    Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    143 W 29th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 650-2229
    Hudson Pro Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    800 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 650-2229

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bayonne Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 18, 2021
    I went in for a total knee replacement after suffering from bone on bone osteoarthritis for several years. I chose Dr. Ashraf because of his record of success as well as being up to date with the latest robotic surgery procedures. I am now 5 months post op and my new knee is pain free with full mobility. I ride my bike, I swim, and can walk with no pain on that knee. I am looking forward to having my other knee done in the fall. HIs staff was professional and courteous. I am thankful for Dr. Ashraf's ability to help restore my quality of life. I would certainly recommend him to anyone considering knee replacement surgery. :)
    Anthony Chiappone — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Urdu
    • 1134446529
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • New York Medical College St Vincent CMC of NY
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Imran Ashraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashraf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

