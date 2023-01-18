Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD
Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Choudhry works at
Dr. Choudhry's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choudhry?
I slipped on my dominant hand while running on black ice. In a lot of pain I thought I broke it, but X-rays were negative. But Dr. Choudry was still concerned about pain and possible additional swelling, which could lead to permanentl damage therefore, he recommended Aleve for a 5 day course. After the 5 days, the hand appears normal.
About Dr. Imran Choudhry, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1285896712
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhry works at
Dr. Choudhry has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Broken Arm and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.