Dr. Imran Dar, MD
Overview
Dr. Imran Dar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
Center for Advanced Heart Failure - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-4300
Center for Advanced Cardiology - Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 347-0033
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital23900 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable, real caring for my health, explained details deeply on each consultation, performed angioplasty on an emergency for me and I am greatful he was my surgeon
About Dr. Imran Dar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124228093
