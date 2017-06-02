Dr. Imran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faisal Imran, MD
Dr. Faisal Imran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Jazlen Samboy, PA2015 GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 299-7295
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
A great doctor. Highly skilled and very professional. He genuinely cares about his patients.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1730124512
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Imran accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Imran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.