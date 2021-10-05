Overview of Dr. Imran Fayaz, MD

Dr. Imran Fayaz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada|University Of Toronto, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Fayaz works at The Brain & Spine Institute of North Houston in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.