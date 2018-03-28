Overview of Dr. Imran Hasan, MD

Dr. Imran Hasan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.