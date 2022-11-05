Overview

Dr. Imran Ismail, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Ismail works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.