Dr. Imran Memon, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Imran Memon, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Dow Medical and Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Alliance, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Heb.
Fort Worth1001 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 877-5858
Primary Care Associates of Texas3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 170, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 877-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Heb
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
When he practiced in St Louis in pediatric nephrology, he was one of my daughter's doctors. He was awesome. He got her into a research study for a new drug which put her into remission. He was always very honest and knew how to handle a pre teenage girl who did not want to take her medicine. We owe Maddie's health to Dr. Memon
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952582157
- Washington University-Kidney and Pancreas Transplant
- Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Dow Medical and Civil Hospital Karachi
- Nephrology
