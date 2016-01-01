Dr. Imran Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Imran Mirza, MD
Overview of Dr. Imran Mirza, MD
Dr. Imran Mirza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delta Specialty Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza's Office Locations
-
1
Getwell Family Medical3960 Knight Arnold Rd Ste 108, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 369-6000
-
2
Lunceford Family Health Center PC7865 Educators Ln Ste 110, Memphis, TN 38133 Directions (901) 384-9920
-
3
Delta Specialty Hospital3000 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 369-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Delta Specialty Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
About Dr. Imran Mirza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679599922
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.