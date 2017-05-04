Overview of Dr. Imran Mohiuddin, MD

Dr. Imran Mohiuddin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center, St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital and Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.



Dr. Mohiuddin works at Khaja Moinuddeenmdpa in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.